Analysts Expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.66 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will post sales of $195.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $195.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $196.75 million. Accel Entertainment reported sales of $74.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 162.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year sales of $738.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $737.50 million to $739.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $926.25 million, with estimates ranging from $845.00 million to $968.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $193.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACEL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Macquarie raised Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.08.

Accel Entertainment stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.19. 255,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,786. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 1.19. Accel Entertainment has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average is $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

In other news, insider Derek Harmer sold 7,300 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $94,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $847,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,707 shares of company stock worth $3,894,922 over the last 90 days. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,352,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the second quarter worth $4,293,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 6.5% during the third quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,591,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,602,000 after purchasing an additional 220,626 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $2,628,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,937,000 after acquiring an additional 188,290 shares in the last quarter. 39.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

