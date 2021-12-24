Analysts Expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.65. Agnico Eagle Mines posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Agnico Eagle Mines.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bankshares downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 212,044 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,818,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 88,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,106,337 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,890,000 after buying an additional 249,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,575,000 after buying an additional 34,048 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEM stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.60. 2,114,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,282. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.79. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.03%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.