Analysts Expect Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bridge Investment Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bridge Investment Group.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 79.90%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on BRDG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridge Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,628,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,449,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $702,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,213,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,546,000.

NYSE:BRDG traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.30. 413,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,552. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.00. Bridge Investment Group has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridge Investment Group (BRDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.