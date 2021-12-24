Analysts Expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to Post $0.42 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.42. CSX posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.98.

CSX traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.79. The company had a trading volume of 11,146,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,421,223. CSX has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $37.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.76. The stock has a market cap of $81.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124,203,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after buying an additional 93,442,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CSX by 197.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after buying an additional 62,168,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 201.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CSX by 188.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

