Analysts Expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will report $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. LHC Group reported earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $209.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.82.

LHCG stock traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.99. The stock had a trading volume of 233,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,583. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.54.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,968 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 381,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,323,000 after buying an additional 52,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

