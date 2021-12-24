Analysts Expect Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $859.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to post $859.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $867.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $852.40 million. Tronox reported sales of $783.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year sales of $3.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tronox.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.40 million. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on TROX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 6,329.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

TROX stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 2.28. Tronox has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tronox (TROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.