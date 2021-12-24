Analysts Expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Vericel posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Vericel’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VCEL. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $252,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $596,876.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $1,835,527. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Vericel by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 20,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 16,264 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,754,000 after purchasing an additional 308,948 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Vericel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Vericel by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCEL traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.64. 315,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4,164.00 and a beta of 1.99. Vericel has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $68.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.64.

Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

