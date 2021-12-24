Analysts Set Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Target Price at C$34.13

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.13.

Several analysts have weighed in on CCO shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$36.25 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

TSE:CCO opened at C$28.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$30.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.70. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$15.45 and a 1-year high of C$35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$361.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.02%.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

