Analysts Set Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) PT at $43.86

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $5,473,225.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $441,390.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,006. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 62.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,348,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,430,000 after buying an additional 1,284,584 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 366.4% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,489,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,385,000 after buying an additional 1,170,418 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Criteo by 48.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,547,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,993,000 after buying an additional 507,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Criteo by 13.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,297,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,852,000 after buying an additional 390,207 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Criteo in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,640,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRTO opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Criteo will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

