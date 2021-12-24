Analysts Set Expectations for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MS. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.79.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $99.34 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The company has a market cap of $178.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.76 and its 200 day moving average is $98.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,809,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,325,000 after purchasing an additional 166,857 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,108,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 5,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

