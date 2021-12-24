Analysts Set Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) PT at $322.60

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $324.52.

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,851,000 after purchasing an additional 363,904 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,005,650,000 after purchasing an additional 263,760 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,750,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,562,000 after buying an additional 230,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $301.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,839. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $200.46 and a twelve month high of $313.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $287.77 and its 200-day moving average is $286.62.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 27.36 EPS for the current year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

