Analysts Set NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target at $319.09

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $319.09.

NICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NICE stock opened at $306.36 on Tuesday. NICE has a 52 week low of $211.25 and a 52 week high of $319.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.75.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in NICE by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 62,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,493,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 32,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NICE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

