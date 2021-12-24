Analyzing Quotient Technology (QUOT) & The Competition

Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) is one of 29 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Quotient Technology to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Quotient Technology has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quotient Technology’s competitors have a beta of 1.28, meaning that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Quotient Technology and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quotient Technology $445.89 million -$65.38 million -10.52 Quotient Technology Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -7.54

Quotient Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Quotient Technology. Quotient Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Quotient Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quotient Technology -12.32% -26.22% -10.84% Quotient Technology Competitors -18.86% 14.08% -5.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Quotient Technology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quotient Technology 1 0 3 0 2.50 Quotient Technology Competitors 131 577 634 11 2.39

Quotient Technology currently has a consensus target price of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 75.62%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 40.96%. Given Quotient Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Quotient Technology is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Quotient Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Quotient Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Quotient Technology competitors beat Quotient Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc. engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R. Boal in May 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

