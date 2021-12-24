API3 Price Up 19.8% Over Last 7 Days (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.95 or 0.00009684 BTC on popular exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $182.65 million and $18.67 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

API3 Profile

API3 is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 104,238,461 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for API3 is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

