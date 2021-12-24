Apollo Currency (APL) Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $56.21 million and approximately $5.87 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.53 or 0.00234545 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003072 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00029634 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.51 or 0.00495270 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00072863 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007681 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.