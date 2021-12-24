Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,231 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $14,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.6% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 301,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $94,503.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $80,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APLE stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -77.19 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.05%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

