Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Receives $31.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apria from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Apria in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

APR stock opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. Apria has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Apria will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $52,463.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 349,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $10,461,343.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 421,721 shares of company stock valued at $12,794,601 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apria by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 107,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 87,269 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Apria during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apria by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Apria during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apria during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

