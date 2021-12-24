AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target Cut to $156.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.10% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.83.
NYSE ATR opened at $116.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.84. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $112.37 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.68.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 24.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 130.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 36.8% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 13.9% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AptarGroup
AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.
