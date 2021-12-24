AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target Cut to $156.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.83.

NYSE ATR opened at $116.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.84. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $112.37 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.68.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 24.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 130.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 36.8% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 13.9% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

