Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.05 and last traded at $28.93. Approximately 106,965 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 144,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 451,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 50,052 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 487.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 80,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 66,605 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,349,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 163.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 40,324 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF in the second quarter valued at $253,000.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Aptus Defined Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptus Defined Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.