ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.34. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 220,588 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $145.76 million, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from ARC Document Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.45%.

In other news, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 54,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $147,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Mealy bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 280,016 shares of company stock worth $840,661. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 78,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

