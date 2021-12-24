Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.11.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $527,814.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John M. Pasquesi bought 484,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.23 per share, for a total transaction of $19,977,749.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 29.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 70,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

ACGL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.48. 780,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,618. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $31.23 and a 52 week high of $44.53.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.