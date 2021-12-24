Ares Protocol Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and $1.36 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00057387 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.22 or 0.07972277 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,032.87 or 1.00178919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00054883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00073115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007502 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

