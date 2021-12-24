ArGo (ARGO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $72,214.00

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last seven days, ArGo has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. ArGo has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $72,214.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArGo coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000390 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00043236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007394 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ArGo

ArGo (ARGO) is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ArGo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

