ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $99.07 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $159.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.22.

