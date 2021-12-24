ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $99.07 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.22.

