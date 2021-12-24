Arlington Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,695 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF comprises about 2.4% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EUFN. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 65.0% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 199,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 78,475 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 141,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 94,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 87,422 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,810,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,293,000 after buying an additional 228,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 54.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.06.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.