Arlington Capital Management Inc. Invests $557,000 in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 106,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust makes up 1.0% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 504.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 151,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 126,620 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 14,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 557,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after buying an additional 17,124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BGIO stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $2.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 12.8%.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Company Profile

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. Its investment objective is to seek to distribute a high level of current income and to earn a total return, based on the net asset value of the trust’s common shares of beneficial interest. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

