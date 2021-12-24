Arlington Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,388 Shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DBOC)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DBOC) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October makes up about 1.4% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.15. Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $26.79 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

