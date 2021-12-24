Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.53

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.53 and traded as low as $3.32. Art’s-Way Manufacturing shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 2,251 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $15.23 million, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 0.33.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.31% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label, including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations; a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment; a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers; stalk shredders; a line of portable grain augers; a line of manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; a line of land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

