Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CFO Sean A. Cassidy Sells 15,000 Shares

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ARVN stock opened at $81.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.16. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.59 and a 1-year high of $108.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Arvinas by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Arvinas by 2,458.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 33,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Arvinas by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 44,895 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $930,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arvinas by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after purchasing an additional 53,122 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.