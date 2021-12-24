ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $902.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASML. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an overweight rating for the company. AlphaValue cut ASML to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $815.71.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $801.41 on Monday. ASML has a twelve month low of $477.08 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $805.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $777.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ASML will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $2.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,431 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,903.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,121,000 after purchasing an additional 789,563 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 92.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,124,000 after purchasing an additional 613,279 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,220,000 after purchasing an additional 188,469 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 88,471.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 114,128 shares during the period. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

