Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3,295.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 194,450 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $20,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after buying an additional 1,986,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,214,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after buying an additional 933,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,857,000 after buying an additional 933,187 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $113.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.89. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.23 and a 52 week high of $113.70.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.