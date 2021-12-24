Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $17,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,654,000 after purchasing an additional 983,136 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth $210,874,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,729,500.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 345,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,218,000 after purchasing an additional 345,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 18.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,880,000 after purchasing an additional 301,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,055,342,000 after purchasing an additional 265,091 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.61.

VEEV opened at $260.61 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.61, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.29, for a total transaction of $513,919.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.90, for a total transaction of $671,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,627 shares of company stock valued at $7,158,200 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.