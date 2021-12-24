Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $21.06 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $21,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Synopsys by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,695,386,000 after purchasing an additional 65,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Synopsys by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,725,801,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,728,000 after acquiring an additional 147,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,333,000 after acquiring an additional 134,793 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,744,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $756,802,000 after acquiring an additional 165,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.50.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $366.15 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.69 and a fifty-two week high of $368.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $342.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.79.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.