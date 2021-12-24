Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $21.99 Million Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 364,117 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 15,888 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $21,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 250.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,279 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,207 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 21,644 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 926,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $55,945,000 after purchasing an additional 702,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 78,910 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 39,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sarah Personette sold 15,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $989,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $265,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,295,275. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.99 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWTR. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.94.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

