Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 6,983 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,983 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $17,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 4,618.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,132,000 after buying an additional 2,682,409 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth $91,192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 64.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,648,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,083,000 after buying an additional 643,899 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 305.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,604,000 after buying an additional 459,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,807,000 after buying an additional 331,734 shares in the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 11,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total transaction of $1,763,946.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $1,777,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,201,631. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAR stock opened at $165.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.87. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.50 and a 52-week high of $171.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.92.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.