Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 743 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $22,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,748.67 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,256.27 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,748.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1,743.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.17, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,600.00 target price (up from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,008.04.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.