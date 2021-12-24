AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AstroNova from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of ALOT opened at $13.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $98.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). AstroNova had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 6.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstroNova will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AstroNova by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after buying an additional 178,960 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 110,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. 48.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

