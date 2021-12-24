Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,994,000 after buying an additional 57,892 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Atkore by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,005,000 after purchasing an additional 270,154 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Atkore by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,013,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,946,000 after purchasing an additional 194,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Atkore by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 945,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,514 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atkore by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $34,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $385,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,281 shares of company stock worth $1,160,582. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $106.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.44. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $118.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.38 million. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

Atkore Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

