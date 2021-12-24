Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) PT Raised to $126.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $126.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Atmos Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays upgraded Atmos Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Argus lowered Atmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.00.

ATO stock opened at $102.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.73 and its 200-day moving average is $95.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

