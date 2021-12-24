AT&T (NYSE:T) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.06.

T stock opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in AT&T by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,083 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 102,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 117,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

