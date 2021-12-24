Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Major Shareholder Sells $15,805.00 in Stock

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) major shareholder Emil F. Wright, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $15,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of AUBN stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $50.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.97 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUBN. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 21,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $890,000. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial; Construction and Land Development; Commercial Real Estate; Residential Real Estate and Consumer Installment.

