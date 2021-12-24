Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.26.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACB. CIBC upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 218.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 12,170 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 436,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 17.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.99. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 252.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

