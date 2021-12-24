Australian Vintage Ltd (ASX:AVG) Insider John Davies Acquires 115,000 Shares of Stock

Australian Vintage Ltd (ASX:AVG) insider John Davies acquired 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.79 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of A$90,850.00 ($64,432.62).

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.79.

Get Australian Vintage alerts:

Australian Vintage Company Profile

Australian Vintage Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, produces, packages, markets, and distributes wine in Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Australasia/North America Packaged, UK/Europe, Cellar Door, Australasia/North America Bulk Wine and Processing, and Vineyards segments.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Australian Vintage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Vintage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.