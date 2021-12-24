Auto (AUTO) Market Cap Hits $36.39 Million

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Auto coin can now be purchased for approximately $686.64 or 0.01325194 BTC on popular exchanges. Auto has a market cap of $36.39 million and approximately $7.27 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Auto has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Auto Profile

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

