Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,105 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 114.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,227,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $242.00 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.31 and a fifty-two week high of $243.76. The stock has a market cap of $101.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.92 and a 200-day moving average of $212.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

