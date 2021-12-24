Auxano Advisors LLC Sells 452 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Auxano Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 1.1% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,175,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,014,000 after buying an additional 93,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,663,000 after buying an additional 270,517 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,664,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,201,000 after buying an additional 52,097 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,208,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,007,000 after buying an additional 81,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,631,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,631,000 after buying an additional 64,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock opened at $108.43 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $255.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Danske cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

