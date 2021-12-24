Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.86. Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 368,525 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASM shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 9.07. The firm has a market cap of $86.70 million, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 5,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 80,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

