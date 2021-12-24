B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys 10,478 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 35.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Cactus were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cactus by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 307,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,944 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Cactus by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cactus by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,943,000 after acquiring an additional 471,541 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHD opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.59. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $46.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average is $38.31.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WHD shares. Barclays increased their price target on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

