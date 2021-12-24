B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $1.28 Million Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.14.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $152.07 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.17 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.41.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

